Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback hosts first town hall session in Shelburne

By Alyssa Parkhill

One of Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback’s goals for the new year, in which he discussed throughout the election, was hosting his own Town Hall meetings in his home riding.

The first Town Hall meeting took place on Jan. 23 at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne.

“During last fall’s election, one of my campaign promises was to host Town Hall meetings throughout the riding on a regular basis,” said Mr. Seeback. “Following the election, I worked quickly to deliver on this promise by bringing the first meeting to Shelburne, to give my constituents in the northern part of my riding an opportunity to raise any issues of concern that I should be aware of as their Member of Parliament. I look forward to hosting the next Town Hall in Caledon, in March, to provide constituents in the southern part of my riding the same opportunity.”

This meeting was based around discussing agricultural issues in the riding and working together with the community and individuals to come up with some resolutions.

One of the main topics discussed was the impact trade disputes with China were having on local farmers in the Dufferin-Caledon area, and lack of support they have been afforded by the federal government.

“The issue of limited market access for soybean and canola producers, as a result of unresolved trade disputes, is an issue which came up again and again during and following the election,” said Mr. Seeback. “The U.S. has provided a $28 billion market facilitation program to support American producers; however, the current Liberal government has failed to provide any comparable measures for Canadian producers, making it even harder for them to remain competitive.”

Seeback explained to attendees that he indeed has raised this specific issue at the House of Commons in Ottawa prior to the holidays and continues to await action.

“I raised this issue in the House of Commons before the Christmas holidays and yet, farmers in my riding are still waiting for action by this government. I will continue to demand results for Dufferin-Caledon producers, as I return to Ottawa next week when the winter session of Parliament begins,” said Mr. Seeback.

The first meeting was an eye-opener for Seeback. He is grateful for residents of the community who came out to bring forward issues that need to be addressed.

“I think it went really well. There was a pretty good turnout, almost 50 people showed up. They really opened my eyes to a whole host of issues that are going on within the riding, not only issues surrounding farming, but issues surrounding infrastructure in some of our smaller and rural municipalities. We have really serious infrastructure needs, that are being ignored right now by the federal government, and that was really eye opening to me,” MP Seeback said.

Seeback has already raised these infrastructure concerns at the House of Commons this past Monday, proving once more of his commitment to the issues arising from communities.

MP Seeback’s next Town Hall meeting will be on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bolton United Church on Nancy Street.

