EDITORIAL: Miller’s doing a good job

January 16, 2020   ·   0 Comments

IN THE MANY YEARS since the Ontario government decided to contract out highway maintenance services, the quality of work performed by various contractors has varied significantly.

However, last weekend’s ice storm showed us that few, if any, of the contrsctors could do a better job than Miller Maintenance Limited, which currently has the contract to maintain Highways 10 and 89 locally.

By late Sunday, Highway 10 north to Shelburne had been plowed and salted so effectively that we had bare (albeit wet) asphalt on the two highways when county and town roads were still a mess.

Miller’s website says the Miller Group sub-sidiary “provides a variety of road and highway maintenance services under varying climatic and traffic conditions.  Miller is the only contractor to have delivered maintenance services on Area Maintenance Contracts for Ontario Ministry of Transportation in all five of the Ministry’s Regions.”  

Included in the roads being maintained are significant sections of Highways 401, 404 and 400 as well as the Queen Elizabeth Way.

“Our experience on the full range of highway corridors, from multi-lane freeways and toll roads to two-lane rural gravel roads, has enabled our knowledgeable staff to provide customers with unique solutions to their growing maintenance needs. 

The website attributes a “commitment to staff training, and a continuous review of leading edge and available technologies in the road maintenance industry” to its success in the field. We clearly are among the beneficiaries.



         

