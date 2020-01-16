Westside Thunder hosts District 4 girl’s tournament

January 16, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder girl’s hockey team hosted a District 4 tournament on Thursday, January 9.

The district girl’s hockey season follows a series of tournaments rather than a regular season schedule.

Each team hosts during the season with teams playing three games on game day counting for points in the regular season standings.

The Thunder started off the day with an 8:00 a.m. game against Erin District High School.

It was a good game with the Thunder coming out on top with a 5 – 3 win.

The team had a break before returning to the ice for a noon match-up against Centre Dufferin District High School from Shelburne.

It was a fast paced game between two evenly matched squads.

At the final buzzer the game was tied 1 -1.

“It was pretty crazy,” said Thunder goalie Molly Rodgers after the game. “They were going pretty fast, I had a lot of shots on me. It was really intense.”

The Thunder started off slow in the season but have been building momentum.

“Our first two tournaments weren’t so great,” Molly said.”This one we’re doing really well in. We’re pretty excited because we’re actually winning.”

Third game of the day had the Thunder up against Norwell District Secondary School.

The final game didn’t go so well for the Thunder and they were shut-out 5 – 0.

With one tournament left to go in the regular season the Thunder are in fourth place in the District standings with a 1 – 7 – 1 record.

Wellington Heights is at the top in the standings with an 8 – 1 record.

They are followed by Norwell District Secondary School with a 6 – 2 record, and Centre Dufferin with a 5 – 4 – 1 record for the season.

The teams will meet again in Palmerston for the final tournament of the regular season.

That tournament is slated to take place on Thursday, February 6.

Readers Comments (0)