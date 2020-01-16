Westside juniors in second place in District 4

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior boys basketball team have a solid second place in the District 4 standings after a win over the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines on Monday (Jan.13).

It was a good close match-up between two solid teams when the squads met in the gym at Westside.

The Thunder was already in second place in the standings with a 5 – 2 record.

Midway through the third quarter the Thunder had moved ahead with an eight point lead with a score of 23 – 15.

The Wolverines fought back hard in the remainder of the quarter and managed to close the gap to one point when the buzzer sounded to end the quarter.

Returning for the final quarter the Thunder worked hard and managed to stay ahead.

They executed well on offence and played a solid defensive strategy to stop the Wolverines from scoring.

When the final buzzer sounded the Thunder had a 45 – 39 win.

“It was intense. There was a lot

of trash-talk on the court,” said Thunder point guard, Peter Morneau, after the game. “I thought the game was pretty even. We didn’t finish as well as I would have liked to. We realized we had to press on them on defence a lot harder so we went to a full court press on them. From there we saw a lot of turnovers and we were able to capitalize on that by getting points.”

Teammate, Frank Starr, said he thought the team played well especially in the late part of the game.

“I feel like we could have won by a lot more,” Frank said. “We could have played a lot better than we did. In the fourth quarter we were playing more tight. We were trying to pull away from them.”

After that game, the Thunder are in second place in the standings with a 6 -2 record and ten points.

Centre Dufferin District High School is in the number one spot going undefeated after eight games.

The Thunder will have a road game against Wellington Heights on February 3.

They return to home court for the final game of the regular season when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

