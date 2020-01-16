Sports

Westside juniors in second place in District 4

January 16, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior boys basketball team have a solid second place in the District 4 standings after a win over the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines on Monday (Jan.13).

It was a good close match-up between two solid teams when the squads met in the gym at Westside.

The Thunder was already in second place in the standings with a 5 – 2 record.

Midway through the third quarter the Thunder had moved ahead with an eight point lead with a score of 23 – 15.

The Wolverines fought back hard in the remainder of the quarter and managed to close the gap to one point when the buzzer sounded to end the quarter.

Returning for the final quarter the Thunder worked hard and managed to stay ahead.

They executed well on offence and played a solid defensive strategy to stop the Wolverines from scoring.

When the final buzzer sounded the Thunder had a 45 – 39 win.

“It was intense. There was a lot 

of trash-talk on the court,” said Thunder point guard, Peter Morneau, after the game. “I thought the game was pretty even. We didn’t finish as well as I would have liked to. We realized we had to press on them on defence a lot harder so we went to a full court press on them. From there we saw a lot of turnovers and we were able to capitalize on that by getting points.”

Teammate, Frank Starr, said he thought the team played well especially in the late part of the game.

“I feel like we could have won by a lot more,” Frank said. “We could have played a lot better than we did. In the fourth quarter we were playing more tight. We were trying to pull away from them.”

After that game, the Thunder are in second place in the standings with a 6 -2 record and ten points.

Centre Dufferin District High School is in the number one spot going undefeated after eight games.

The Thunder will have a road game against Wellington Heights on February 3.

They return to home court for the final game of the regular season when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

OPP expected to take over policing in Orangeville by October

By Mike Baker The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) expects to be in a position to take over policing services in Orangeville by Oct. 1.  In ...

Town hiring a consultant to take ‘holistic look’ at Riddell Road

By Mike Baker Orangeville Council has directed Town staff to hire a consultant to provide a thorough review and analysis over the potential impacts installing ...

Conservative leadership elections opened on Monday, with rules set

By Mike Baker The Conservative Party of Canada officially opened its 2020 Leadership election on Monday (January 13), giving candidates until the end of February ...

Thousands without power as ice storm rips through Dufferin County

By Mike Baker Much of Dufferin County found itself under a thick sheet of ice over the weekend after the community was hit by a ...