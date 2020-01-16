Bears shut-out Guelph in District 4 /10 game

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears added another two points to their season with a 5 – 0 win over Guelph Collegiate VI at Tony Rose arena on Tuesday, January 16.

It was a slow opening period as neither team could score in the first period but the Bears worked hard to keep a lot of the action in the Guelph zone

Cole Teeple opened the scoring with a goal just nine seconds into the second period.

The Bears were ahead by two when Josh Presley made a nice deke in front of the Guelph net to score.

It was a 3-0 game when Landon Pater fired a shot from the blue line that went through the crowd and hit the top of the net.

Presley got his second of the game in the third period.

The Bears wrapped up the game with a final goal from Thomas Viveiros that gave the Bears the win.

Bears goalie Cole Murray picked up the win for the ODSS team.

The win moves the Bears into third place in the standings with a 5-3-1 record including one overtime loss. That’s good for 12 points.

John F. Ross is currently in first place with an 8 – 1 record. They are followed by Centre Wellington a 7-2-1 record.

The Bears will be on the road for their next game against Centennial Collegiate.

They return to home ice at Tony Rose arena on Tuesday, February 11, when they will host Centre Wellington. Game time is 2:00 p.m

