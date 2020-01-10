Sweetheart tournament coming up

By Brian Lockhart

Girls hockey teams from around the region and beyond will arrive in Orangeville for the annual Orangeville Tigers Sweetheart Tournament that will be taking place on January 23 – 26.

The Sweetheart Tournament takes its name from the original girl’s hockey team in Orangeville. They have since changed the name to the Tigers but the Sweetheart name lives on in the annual tournament.

The Tournament has grown over the years and has become one of the most popular girl’s hockey tournaments in the province. This will be the 42nd year the tournament has been held.

Around 85 teams have registered this year in 12 divisions.

That will bring around 1.275 players to Orangeville for the four days.

The Tigers organization, Orangeville Girl’s Hockey will fill the ranks with a full line-up of Tigers teams competing in every division on the ice.

Teams will play a schedule with final championship games being held on the final day.

The weekend also includes a skills competition that allows players to compete against other players in on-ice skills.

The tournament was created in honour of Sherri Cronin, one of the original Sweetheart players in Orangeville who died as a result of an accident.

Her father Jim Cronin was one of the first coaches and presidents of the Girls Hockey Association.

The tournament brings a lot of people to town who take advantages of all the amenities that Orangeville has to offer.

