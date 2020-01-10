General News

Brave souls take the plunge at annual New Year’s Grand Valley Polar Dip

January 10, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There’s nothing quite like taking a dip in the local swimming hole – especially when the temperature is hovering around the freezing mark and there is snow on the ground.

The annual Grand Valley Lions Club polar dip got under way on New Year’s day with some pretty brave and maybe slightly crazy participants running into the Grand River for a quick swim in the icy waters.

The event raises funds for the Grand Valley Food Bank.

“This is our 28th polar dip,” said Lions Club member Randy McClelland. “We have people coming from all over. There are people from Grand Valley, Shelburne, Dundalk, Fergus, Orangeville and all over. We’re raising funds for the Grand Valley Food Bank.”

While waiting for the official start and race to the Grand River, some people stayed bundled up until the final moment. Others decided it made more sense to shed their outerwear and feel the chill so the plunged into the river wouldn’t be such a shock.

Once in the river, most of the swimmers made a quick exit and beeline for the shore and a warm blanket.

A few managed to turn it into a leisurely swim for several minutes.

Friends Dawn Patton and Kayla Teles arrived from Dundalk to take the plunge. It was the first time for both of them.

“My dad told me about it,” Kayla said. “I’m expecting it to be ice cold and icy.”

Kayla convinced Dawn to come with her as well as her mom Tamara.

“I’ve done some research on this and apparently we’re going to be really shocked,” Tamara said. “My daughter told me about it. She couldn’t find anyone to go with her so I’m here. I’m cold just standing here.”

Some people at the event were veteran polar dip swimmers while others were going to feel the sudden shock of the freezing water for the first time.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Family Transition Place continuing to offer hope for victims of abuse

By Brian Lockhart “We’re full all of the time,” said Norah Kennedy, executive director of Family Transition Place (FTP) executive director, regarding the demand for ...

Dog, owners reunited following pet’s two-week wilderness adventure

By Mike Baker Christmas came eight days late for one Toronto-based family, who were finally reunited with a missing pet, two full weeks after it ...

Popular Warmth for Winter initiative to stay after outpouring of support

By Brian Lockhart An overwhelming response from the public has encouraged Orangeville resident Basia Knowlton to open her Warmth for the Winter clothesline once again ...

Seeback discusses ‘big plans’ for Dufferin-Caledon in 2020

By Alyssa Parkhill Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback looks back fondly on 2019, but says he’s determined to provide local residents with the best representation possible ...