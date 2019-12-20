EDITORIAL: Merry Christmas everyone

December 20, 2019 · 0 Comments

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Yes, indeed, Christmas is but six days away. Work is ramping down, family plans are starting to take formation, everyone is getting just a little excited. While Christmas has grown to become something of a commercial phenomenon, at its very core It’s a time to reflect on, and appreciate, everything we have in life.

Whether you’re spending Christmas here in Orangeville with your families, out of town, or overseas, take a minute to think about the special people you have in your life. And how thankful you are.

There’s lots going on in our community over the next few days in the lead up to Dec. 25. If you still need a little push to get into the spirit, Christmas in the Park at Kaycee Gardens is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For those who may be looking for something to do on the big day, St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Orangeville is serving Christmas Dinner on Dec. 25. All you have to do is turn to enjoy a fantastic meal, and even better company.

In what is our final ‘newsy’ newspaper of the year, we wish all of our readers a Merry Christmas, and best wishes for the new year. See you in 2020!

Readers Comments (0)