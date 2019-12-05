EDITORIAL: Where do Hills of Headwaters stand

AS OF WEDNESDAY, the Ontario government had announced approval of just six of a proposed 24 Ontario Health Teams, and none of them was the local Hills of Headwaters collaborative.

The first selected was Mississauga, with its current population of about 730,000. Next came Hamilton (population 736,000) and Southlake, where the local hospital is based in Newmarket (population 85,000) but the coverage area was not defined in the government announcement.

The fourth announced was described as Guelph and Area, which seems to encompass all of Wellington County, including Erin.

The fifth team approved was labelled the North York Toronto Health Partners, and presumably includes all of the former Borough of North York (population about 700,000).

Finally, the sixth is the North Western Toronto Health Team, which also had undefined boundaries in Wednesday’s government announcement.

Is it possible that our Hills of Headwaters collaborative is going to be deemed too small a coverage area, including only the 120,000 residents of Dufferin and Caledon?

Might we possibly be lumped in with Brampton, leaving us in an area remarkably similar in size to the much-maligned Liberals’ Central West Local Integrated Health Network (LHIN)?

