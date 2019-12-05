O-ville Tigers host women’s hockey showcase

By Brian Lockhart

The seats at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville were filled with fans during an exhibition game hosted by the Orangeville Girl’s Hockey Association in partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey Player Association.

It was a chance for many Orangeville Tigers players to come out and see the best women’s hockey in the country as two teams filled with professional and Olympic hockey players battled it out on the ice.

“We’re hosting a Professional Women’s Hockey Association game,” explained Orangeville Girl’s Hockey Association president, Michelle Whyte. “These are all professional women hockey players and some Olympic hockey players as well. This is what is called an outreach game in support of the PWHPA just to support women’s hockey.”

The event sold 650 tickets prior to the game with more people turning up at game time making for a full capacity crowd at the arena.

Big hockey names on the ice included Olympians Natalie Spooner, Brianne Jenner, Jocelyn Larocque and Renata Fast.

When word spread of the caliber of hockey that was going to happen, many girls hockey associations from around the region joined with of Tigers players to come out and experience hockey at this level.

The PWHPA hosts several events over the season playing in several locations around the country.

The younger players in the crowd had a good opportunity to see and be inspired by the skill of these high level players on the ice.

They weren’t disappointed. The players themselves divided up the teams to make for an exciting competitive game.

