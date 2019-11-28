Westside girls hockey team play first tournament of the season

November 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder girls hockey team played in their first tournament of the season when four District 4 teams met at the Centre Duffein Recreation Complex on Thursday, November 21.

Girls high school hockey teams play a series of tournaments rather than a regular schedule.

The result is teams playing in a one day tournament will play three games in a single day. With just over an hour between games, the girls are pretty gassed by the time they play their final game.

There are five teams entered in the District this season. Tournaments will schedule four teams to play so all teams will play each other on game day.

A fifth team is out of rotation on each tournament day but back in during the next tournament.

Westside, Centre Dufferin District High School, Norwell District Secondary School, Erin District High School and Wellington Heights Secondary School have teams entered this season.

The Westside girls were up against Norwell District in the first game of the day with a 9:20 a.m. start. The Thunder took a 3 -1 loss in the opening game.

They were back on the ice at noon to face Wellington Heights. That ended with a tight battle and a 1 – 0 loss for the Thunder.

In the final game of the tournament, the Thunder were up against Centre Dufferin. After going down 4 – 1 in the second period, the Westside team

fought back notching two third period goals but couldn’t get back in

the game and had to settle or a 5 – 3

loss.

“In the first two games we didn’t pull out a win but we definitely tried

our best and they were two really

close games,” said Thunder goalie, Alex Keith, at the end of the day. “We definitely moved the puck really well and when it came to getting the puck deep we did that and it gave us more

time in the other end. Defensively the girls were really good at picking up in front. If we were caught in our end they were quick to get it out and supported out in front.”

Teammate, centre Cassidy Anyon said it was tiring but a good day on the ice.

“It was a little tiring, but over all it was fun, competitive and there was some good teams,” Cassidy said. “It was a lot of fun to come and play with some people you know. We had about 45 minutes between games so most of us kept half of our equipment on between games. On offence we were good at forechecking and we kept putting pressure on them and making sure they didn’t have time to move the puck as much. We got a lot of shots on net so that was good to see. On defence we did covering our girls and staying in position.”

District 4 will have another tournament on December 5, but the Thunder will be sitting that one out.

They will return to the ice on Thursday, December 12, for a tournament in at Centre 2000 in Fergus.

