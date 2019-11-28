Westside senior boys win bronze at OFSSA

November 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior boys volleyball team won bronze at OFSAA competition in Stratford on Saturday, November 23.

It was a good season ending for the local District 10 champions.

The boys team went 8 – 0 in the regular.

In the District playoffs they knocked out Erin District High School in the semi-final before taking the District title with a match win over the second seed Norwell District Secondary School.

That qualified the Thunder to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA in Walkerton.

In a field of eight teams at CWOSSA the Westside boys won six sets to go to the semi-final then won that to go to the final.

The won CWOSSA after winning over Bishop Macdonell in three straight sets.

That set them up to go to OFSSA and face the best volleyball teams in Ontario.

At OFSAA the Thunder won three of four matches in the round robin competition.

The advanced to the bronze medal round and left the court with a medal after winning over Ingersoll.

Readers Comments (0)