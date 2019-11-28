Orangeville Tigers hosting exhibition game at Alder

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tigers will be hosting a game featuring several top female hockey players at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Saturday, November 30.

The Tigers are partnering with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association to bring some exciting hockey action to town.

The Orangeville Girls Minor Hockey Association has confirmed that four Canadian Olympic players as well as professional women players from the former Canadian Women’s Hockey League will be on the ice.

Big names include Natalie Spooner, Renata Fast, Jocelyn Larocque, and Brianne Jenner.

Hall of Famer, Jayna Hefford will also be in attendance at the game.

All will be signing autographs after the third period.

The event will get undeway at Alder Street at 2:00 p.m.

This is a chance to see some of the best female hockey players in the country.

Tickets are $10, and are available from Tigers players, at the B Social Snackbars at the Alder Street arena and Tony Rose arenas, at www.OrangevilleTigers.com, or by email at: ticketsales@orangevilletigers.com.

