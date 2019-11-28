Sports

Orangeville Tigers hosting exhibition game at Alder

November 28, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tigers will be hosting a game featuring several top female hockey players at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Saturday, November 30.

The Tigers are partnering with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association to bring some exciting hockey action to town.

The Orangeville Girls Minor Hockey Association has confirmed that four Canadian Olympic players as well as professional women players from the former Canadian Women’s Hockey League will be on the ice.

Big names include Natalie Spooner, Renata Fast, Jocelyn Larocque, and Brianne Jenner.

Hall of Famer, Jayna Hefford will also be in attendance at the game.

All will be signing autographs after the third period.  

The event will get undeway at Alder Street at 2:00 p.m.

This is a chance to see some of the best female hockey players in the country. 

Tickets are $10, and are available from Tigers players, at the B Social Snackbars at the Alder Street arena and Tony Rose arenas, at www.OrangevilleTigers.com, or by email at: ticketsales@orangevilletigers.com.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Community remembers former mayor as ‘a man of true honour’

By Mike Baker A former mayor of Orangeville is being remembered for the lasting impact he had on the community.  Gordon Courtney, who spent 15 ...

Town Council moving slowly, methodically on 2020 budget

By Mike Baker When budget discussions got under way at Town Hall this week, Orangeville Council appeared to be taking more of a methodical approach ...

8th annual Sparkle Awards gala celebrates women in business

By Brian Lockhart About 80 businesswomen from Dufferin County attended the eighth annual Sparkle Awards Gala, held at the Monora Park Pavilion on Wednesday, November ...

Mono ‘garage’ development draws ire among residents

By James Matthews Mono town council got an earful Tuesday night from residents concerned about possible environmental impacts of a development on Hurontario Street at ...