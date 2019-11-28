EDITORIAL: Christmas in the Park: unique

WITH LESS THAN A MONTH now left until Christmas Day, Orangeville residents will soon be able to enjoy the town’s unique event, the illuminated Christmas in the Park in Kay Cee Gardens.

Now in its 27th year, Christmas in the Park has since 1993 served as one of the main kick-offs to the festive period in town.

Hosted by the Optimist Club of Orangeville, the annual extravaganza packs Kay Cee Gardens, the linear parklsnd between Bythia and John Streets that follows Mill Creek and the Orangeville-Brampton Railway line. It was donated to the town in 1960 by Harry King and Dr. Campbell, hence the name.

This year’s event will feature an incredible array of Christmas-themed displays, topped off with more than 60,000 bright Christmas lights.

Optimist club members, working alongside other local volunteers, have spent approximately 500 hours transforming the 2.6-acre Gardens into Christmas in the Park.

The event is free and will run from Friday of next week (Dec. 7) until New Year’s Eve.

Popular attractions such as the ‘Who’s in Whoville’ display, Santa in the Gazebo, and even the Peruvian alpacas are set to return this year.

And Violet, the sparkling reindeer that debuted last year, will have a baby, Fern on hand with her to entertain visitors.

