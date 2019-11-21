EDITORIAL: We ain’t seen nothing yet

November 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

AS EVERYONE KNOWS, snow and cold have arrived early in this part of Canada, with several rounds of historic, winter-like cold weather. And om Monday, The Weather Network (TWN) predicted that this was merely a preview of what is to come in the winter of 2019-20.

While cold hasn’t locked in yet, TWN says Ontario and the Prairies are in for a harsh winter, with colder-than-normal temperatures beingexpected for most of the country. The only regions where temperatures are expected to tip to the mild side of normal are near the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines.

And a warning to those who haven’t yet got snow tires on their vehicles: near-normal to above-normal precipitation and snowfall are expected this winter across most of Canada.

“The most active storm track appears to target the Great Lakes and Atlantic Canada while the driest weather compared to normal is expected to include the south coast of B.C.

The main reason seems to be the likelihood that the “polar vortex” that hit us in late October and early November is set to make a return, and to stay as a dominant feature in the national weather picture.

Accordingly, this may be the perfect winter for Canadian “snowbirds” to enjoy extended stays in Florida, Arizona, the Caribbean or Hawaii, although it may be almost as nice on Canada’s West Coast, where daily highs near 10º C are fairly routine, even in February.

Readers Comments (0)