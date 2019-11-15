Community building through service

By Sandy Brown

On the Eve of Remembrance Day and as I sit down to write this, I can’t help but reflect what service means to a community. Hundreds of people came out on Monday to remember those who fought, were wounded, who died and all who took an oath to defend our country and our freedom.

After the ceremony, many gathered at the Legion to share stories of loved ones, friends, listen to personal history and discuss how war and global conflict affects each of us. Bright red poppies can be found in lapels everywhere with an atmosphere that is alive with enjoyment, talk and a friendliness that fills the room.

Lt. Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell attended the ceremony, stating “we must share Veteran’s stories because these stories are so much of a part of our communities and country.” As Ontario’s “Storyteller-in-Chief”, she almost certainly appreciated her visit to Branch 233. From young cadets to senior Veterans and a lot of people in between, Her Honour showed enthusiasm and passion for sharing experiences and listening to each person during her visit.

I was lucky enough to sit down with Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233 1st Vice President – Chuck Simpson and Branch Service Officer and Sgt-At-Arms, Chris Skalozob to find out more about our local Legion on RogersTV.

We associate The Legion with ensuring we remember the sacrifices from our Veterans and Peacekeepers – Remembrance Day Ceremonies, Cadet programs, school poster and literacy contests are well-known programs that most of us will remember.

There is much, much more. Legion members advocate for Veterans and their families by liaising with Veterans Affairs, services to adjust to civilian life and mental health and community support. It’s a vibrant Ladies auxiliary, regular events, dances, even a wedding or two. It’s a place for people to connect.

Members give back to the community through volunteering and financially supporting local projects. In 2019, The Legion awarded over $15,000 in bursaries from the Nevada and Poppy funds and supports the local hospital, Leave the Streets Behind Campaigner, Royal Caribbean Service League Vet Build, PTSD Service Dogs and the Bingo fund has distributed $11,500 in the past three years to the community.

This is our own Colonel Fitzgerald Branch 233 – The Royal Canadian Legion is the largest service organization in Canada. Members have different backgrounds, experiences and reasons for joining. Still, they all commit to making a difference in our communities and remembering the men and women who sacrificed for our country.

This is just one of the great examples of service organizations that we have in Orangeville.

Groups such as Lions, Kinsmen, Rotary, Optimists and more have long been the engine that makes small communities tick, and Orangeville is rich with options. Without service clubs, we would not have the events that bring together the town, attract tourists, host sporting events and add to the local culture.

The Annual Christmas in the Park event presented by the Optimist Club, Rotary Ribfest and Taste of Autumn, Kin Club Santa Claus Parade, IODE 12 Days of Christmas, Orangeville Lion’s SportsPad, Murray’s Mountain and the BMX park are just some of the positive examples of the impact service organizations have in Orangeville. Also, many of our groups donate money to the hospital and local charities.

Dedicating your time to service helps you make new friends with a variety of interests, support charitable causes, expand your network and strengthen your ties in the community. Members can choose their level of involvement from an afternoon for an event to taking on an executive role.

With all of these positives, one would think service clubs were thriving, but they face the same challenges that most organizations do – lack of members and volunteers. As our lives get busier with commitments to work and family, it feels impossible to take on another obligation.

I challenge this thinking. I think we can all rise to the challenge of becoming community leaders. Building and shaping our community, understanding the needs, providing hope and support for the discouraged and disadvantaged, seeing the ripple effect of community events or fundraisers, these are the rewards that last a lifetime.

So, why not make the decision to join a service club today?

There are many benefits to becoming a service-club volunteer, including giving back to the community, making new friends who have a variety of interests, listening weekly to speakers who are community thought leaders, engaging in social activities and business-networking.

Visit a club with a friend and find one that supports projects or causes that you can get behind. Once you’ve given, you’ll find that you also receive. Your club is waiting for you!

