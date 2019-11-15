Westside senior volleyball team win District 4

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior boys volleyball team will be moving on to the CWOSSA regional competition after winning the District 4 title on Thursday, November 7.

As the top seed, the Thunder had home court advantage for the championship match again Norwell District Secondary School.

The Thunder won the match 3 – 0 to claim the district title

Westside went undefeated in the season winning eight matches in the regular season before going into the playoffs.

They won their semi-final 3 – 0 over Erin District High School on Tuesday, November 5.

“We do well when we play our game plan,” said coach Jessica Shortt after the semi-final win. “If we dictate a game we will be successful. There’s a lot of talent on the team. When we play our game and are mentally strong I think anything can be happen. They communicate a lot before the serve even happens. They kind of have signals they use with each other between setter and hitter. Hitters will ask for certain kind of sets and Adam (setter Shapcott) almost always executes.”

Setter, Adam Shapcott, who sets up the front line for the spike said the team works hard to set up and deliver the ball.

“I think our passing goes really well on serve receive and I think our hitters are strong,” Adam said. “I can give them any ball, it doesn’t have to be perfect, they can put in it in the court and score. We have a fast offence this year, they’re always ready to go.”

The team will now get ready to compete against other District champions at the regional CWOSSA competition.

CWOSSA volleyball will be held in Walkerton, on November 13.

