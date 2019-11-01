Sports

Orangeville Flyers Atom AA host Pink in the Rink

November 1, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Flyers Atom AA have been doing more than just winning hockey games this year.

The team started a success social media campaign to raise money for the oncology department at the Headwaters Health Care Centre.

They followed up with a Pink in the Rink fundraising game. The game took place on Sunday, October 20, when they hosted the Milton Winterhawks.

The team presented the Headwaters Health Care Foundation with a cheque for $7,000 at the start of the game.

“We’ve been playing with our pink jerseys this month and trying to raise money for the oncology department at Headwaters,” explained Tammy Woods, who is one of the organizers and has a son playing on the team. “Our goal was $3000 and we’ve already raised $7,000.”

The team has been working on the project all month.

“We sold tickets and had a big raffle with several prizes,” Ms. Woods said. “We did social media campaign with all the kids in their pink jerseys. Today all the kids are skating for someone they know who has been touched by cancer. We tried to get a lot of people here today and asked everyone to come join us.”

As the 16 players were introduced at the start of the game, the names of the people they were playing for were announced.

Several hundred spectators were in attendance at the game.

The Flyers Atom AA went on to win the game 3 – 2 to extend their record to 10 – 7 – 3 for the season.



         

