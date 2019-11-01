Orangeville Generals capture Ontario Jr. A championship

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Generals U20 Field Lacrosse team were successful in defending their Ontario Jr A Championship on October 6, in Oshawa.

After compiling a 6-0-2 record in the regular season, the Generals were looking to continue their unbeaten streak that started last season.

Orangeville opened the day with a semi-final against last year’s finalist Kitchener United.

The Generals opened up a slim 4-3 lead after the first quarter and the two teams traded goals through the second to go into the half with Orangeville leading 7-6.

Orangeville opened up the game in the third, outscoring Kitchener 4-2 in the quarter and added another early in the fourth to pull ahead 13-8.

United battled back scoring three goals in just over four minutes to make it a two goal game with 2:00 left on the clock.

The Generals controlled the ball and ran down the remaining time to hang on for a 13-11 win.

Tanner Buck lead the way with six goals and an assist, while Devon Dunkerley added three goals and an assist.

Evan Brake, Brody Caskenette, Landon Pater and Noah Millsap rounded out the scoring with a goal each.

Caskenette and Brake chipped in with two assists each, while Hunter Hartley, Cody Coulson, Dominic Millman and Millsap picked up single assists.

Colin Kitto picked up the win in net.

This set up a trip to the finals against Milton Chaos, who beat Oshawa Blue Knights 13-12 in their semi.

The two teams played a wide open first quarter with Orangeville jumping out to a 5-3 lead, only to see Milton claw within one to make it 7-6 at the half.

The Generals depth took over and outscored Choas 3-2 and 5-1 in the final two quarters to come away with a 15-9 victory.

Brake led the offence with three goals and three assists, while Dunkerley (3 goals, 2 assists) and Buck (3 goals, 1 assist) were a threat all game.

Pater and Millsap picked up two goals each and Kurtis Cotton rounded out the scoring with a single marker. Caskenette (2), Pater (2) and Millman (1) gathered assists.

Cody Coulson played a strong game in goal, picking up the win.

This is the 6th Provincial Champi

onship for the Orangeville Generals in the Ontario Junior Men’s Field Lacrosse League.

