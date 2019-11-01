Sports

ODSS students qualify for OFSAA

November 1, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Twelve cross country runners going to provincials

The cross-country team from Orangeville District Secondary School will be well represented this year at provincial competition at OFSAA.

Competitors won the overall District 4 / 10 title on Wednesday, October 16, in Guelph.

The team then went to CWOSSA on Thursday, October 24, in Kincardine.

Twelves runners qualified to attend OFSAA.

Seven male competitors and five female competitor will be going to Sudbury to take on the course and go up against the best athletes in the province.

OFSAA competition will take place on Saturday, November 2. 



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Town to seek federal, provincial grant to complete $35m Alder Rec Centre project

By Mike Baker A proposed $35 million renovation of the Alder Recreation Centre is at the forefront of a joint federal and provincial grant application ...

OHTs a big win for collaboration say local service providers

By Mike Baker Ontario’s health care system as it stands today is bogged-down, complex and convoluted. Now, a collection of service providers in Dufferin-Caledon are ...

Westside’s Pink Day raises over $17,500 for breast cancer research

By Mike Baker A spectacular pink wave swept through the community last week as Westside Secondary School celebrated 15 years of support for the Breast ...

Protesters against education cuts converge at Sylvia Jones’ office

By James Matthews The Ontario Federation of Labour’s Power of Many campaign against proposed government cuts to education came to Orangeville on Monday (Oct. 28). ...