ODSS students qualify for OFSAA

November 1, 2019

Twelve cross country runners going to provincials

The cross-country team from Orangeville District Secondary School will be well represented this year at provincial competition at OFSAA.

Competitors won the overall District 4 / 10 title on Wednesday, October 16, in Guelph.

The team then went to CWOSSA on Thursday, October 24, in Kincardine.

Twelves runners qualified to attend OFSAA.

Seven male competitors and five female competitor will be going to Sudbury to take on the course and go up against the best athletes in the province.

OFSAA competition will take place on Saturday, November 2.

