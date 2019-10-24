ODSS Bears senior soccer team going to District 10 final

October 24, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears senior boys soccer team will be going to the District 10 championship after winning their semi-final game over Centre Wellington District High School on Thursday, October 17.

The Bears have had a solid season winning six games straight before giving up a loss in their final regular season game to Bishop Macdonell on October 8.

They handily won their quarter-final against Guelph Collegiate leaving the field with an 8 – 0 game.

The semi-final matched the first place Bears with the sixth seed Centre Wellington in slightly drizzly and windy conditions.

However the Bears played an outstanding game with a couple of goals scored in spectacular fashion with well placed kicks from a distance out.

“I think that today we came with the mentality that we wanted to make the final,” said Bears left back, Evan Doerfler. “ We played hard the whole game. On the scoreboard we got up early and that led us to a victory. I think we had good ball movement for the whole game and we sent our striker some good balls that he finished

off. We also had some good communication which also helped especially with the weather.”

Teammate Jack Robertson who plays left wing, said he thought the team played well on both offence and defence.

“I think today’s game was pretty good,” Jack said. “We came out wanting to win and that’s how it ended.

We had good offence and defence and we kept the pressure coming.”

In the other District 10 semi-final, Centennial Collegiate came out on top over J.F. Ross with a 3 – 2 win.

Centennial Collegiate finished the regular season as the number two team with a 5 – 2 record, setting up what should be a tough battle for the District championship.

The two teams met at ODSS on Tuesday, October 22, with results not available at press time.

