Editorial: Public transit options eyed

October 24, 2019

IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE what, if anything, happens as a result of Dufferin County Council examining the possible provision of some public transit outside Orangeville.

Most of today’s residents of Shelburne and Grand Valley likely don’t know that both towns once had train and bus services back when they were small villages.

Sixty years ago, when Shelburne had 1,200 residents, they were served by four speedy Dayliners (self-propelled diesel cars) each weekday, plus several Gray Coach Lines buses along Highway 10.

Today, with that town’s population expected to exceed 10,000 in a few years, the only bus service is for Dufferin Oaks residents.

Perhaps the first issue to be addressed as the lack of GO Transit bus service north of Orangeville. There surely is a need for at least one bus morning and evening.

Another issue is whether the County should be directly involved, perhaps by launching a shuttle service linking both Shelburne and Grand Valley with the County town’s existing bus service.

Yet again, there should be a serious look at the possibility of having a bus shuttle between Orangeville and the north end of Brampton.

And finally, there should at least be a look at the feasibility of a lightweight train on the former CPR line to Streetsville.

