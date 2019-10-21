Sports

Minor Northmen honour players at annual awards night

October 21, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Orangeville Northmen Minor Lacrosse honoured players and coaches during their annual awards night held at Tony Rose arena on Tuesday, October 8. Players were recognized for outstanding effort for the season and their contribution to their team and the League.

    Most Dedicated Winners award

Paperweight –   Zander Alphonso

Tyke 2 – Dominic Mulrooney   

Tyke 1 – Calder Nelson

U9-2 Boys – Caden Ross

U9-1 Boys – Emmett Wilson

U9 Girls – Avery Wenediktow

Novice 2 – Lucas Deschamps

Novice 1 – Tyler Gronroos

U11-2 Boys – Josh Stevenson

U11-1 Boys – Ashwood Murray

U11-2 Girls – Maddison Wood

U11-1 Girls – Leah Wenediktow

Peewee 3 – Owen Jenkins

Peewee 2 – Matthew Chung

Peewee 1 – Gurein Jennings

U13-2 Boys – Troy Patton

U13-1 Boys – Nathan George

U13 Girls – Eden Gowing

Bantam 2 – Carter Marshall

Bantam 1 – Aiden Long

U15 boys – Corbin Clements

U15 girls – Mielle Mcknight

Midget 2 – Aiden Clark

Midget 1 – Colm Barnett

U17-2 Boys – Bryce Barwick

U17-1 Boys – Liam Perro

U19-2 Girls – Rachel Poole 

U19-1 Girls – Jada Rawn-Hassel

Intermediate – Matthew Deverell

Senior Girls – Alanna Deaken

              Special Awards

Volunteer of the Year – Keri Holland & Cheryl Gillies

Box Coach of the Year – Thomas Witt

Field Coach of the Year – Kent Cotton

Women’s Field Coach of the Year- Hanna Kee & Samantha Intranuovo



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Local agencies to benefit from overhaul of Ontario’s health care bureaucracy

By Mike Baker Eight months on from the Ford government’s announcement of plans to overhaul Ontario’s health care system, service providers in Dufferin-Caledon feel our ...

DCAFS now at ‘crisis point’ due to lack of foster parents

By Brian Lockhart Not everyone has a stable home life. When trauma or a family disruption occurs, it is sometimes necessary to temporarily take a ...

Efforts underway to reduce poverty in Dufferin County

By James Matthews Service agencies and stakeholder groups have come together to work toward alleviating poverty in Dufferin County. Anna McGregor, the county’s director of ...

OPS trending to come in under budget in 2019 says Chief Kalinski

By Mike Baker Police Chief Wayne Kalinski has this week sought to set the record straight following claims that the Orangeville Police Service (OPS) would ...