Minor Northmen honour players at annual awards night

Orangeville Northmen Minor Lacrosse honoured players and coaches during their annual awards night held at Tony Rose arena on Tuesday, October 8. Players were recognized for outstanding effort for the season and their contribution to their team and the League.
Most Dedicated Winners award
Paperweight – Zander Alphonso
Tyke 2 – Dominic Mulrooney
Tyke 1 – Calder Nelson
U9-2 Boys – Caden Ross
U9-1 Boys – Emmett Wilson
U9 Girls – Avery Wenediktow
Novice 2 – Lucas Deschamps
Novice 1 – Tyler Gronroos
U11-2 Boys – Josh Stevenson
U11-1 Boys – Ashwood Murray
U11-2 Girls – Maddison Wood
U11-1 Girls – Leah Wenediktow
Peewee 3 – Owen Jenkins
Peewee 2 – Matthew Chung
Peewee 1 – Gurein Jennings
U13-2 Boys – Troy Patton
U13-1 Boys – Nathan George
U13 Girls – Eden Gowing
Bantam 2 – Carter Marshall
Bantam 1 – Aiden Long
U15 boys – Corbin Clements
U15 girls – Mielle Mcknight
Midget 2 – Aiden Clark
Midget 1 – Colm Barnett
U17-2 Boys – Bryce Barwick
U17-1 Boys – Liam Perro
U19-2 Girls – Rachel Poole
U19-1 Girls – Jada Rawn-Hassel
Intermediate – Matthew Deverell
Senior Girls – Alanna Deaken
Special Awards
Volunteer of the Year – Keri Holland & Cheryl Gillies
Box Coach of the Year – Thomas Witt
Field Coach of the Year – Kent Cotton
Women’s Field Coach of the Year- Hanna Kee & Samantha Intranuovo
