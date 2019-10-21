ODSS girls improve record to 6-2 with win over BMAC

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears senior girls basketball team improved their record to 6 – 2 with a win over the Bishop Macdonell Celtics on Tuesday, October 15.

Tuesday’s game was a well played match between two skilled teams.

At the half, the Bears were leading 33-28.

ODDS moved ahead early in the third quarter scoring seven points while shutting down the BMAC offence.

Both teams took it up a notch and the play was fast paced and aggressive on both ends of the court.

Alena Duneley hit a three pointer at the end of the quarter after taking a shot from almost mid court with the buzzer sounding with the ball in the air.

Returning for the fourth quarter, the squads really battled it out in an effort control the play on the court.

The Bears had a lot of success setting up the play and hitting the hoop.

“It was fast paced and aggressive,” said Bears point guard Maggie Franz. “It was a real hacking game.”

The two teams had a tough game in the pre-season resulting in a Bears player being injured. The Bears returned to the court with purpose in mind.

“We felt a lot of revenge coming into this game,” Maggie said. “In this game we played really nice. We had our point guard Alecia – she was banging some nice threes. The biggest thing we did well was we shut down their biggest player. She was a huge play maker and we did a good job of shutting her down and forcing her to pass the ball and they kept missing their shots. We were quick to recover.”

It was a 63 – 50 win for the Bears – their sixth win of the season. The win place them in second spot in the District 10 standings.

Centennial Collegiate is currently in first place with a 7 – 1 record.

The Bears will be back on their home court on Tuesday, October 22, when they host Guelph Collegiate.

Game time is 5:30 p.m.

