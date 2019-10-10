Fall Trail Donation Day helps raise funds for Island Lake playground

October 10, 2019

By Brian Lockhart

The Friends of Island Lake, in partnership with the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation, held its annual Fall Trail Donation Day on Saturday, October 6.

Information booths were set up at the Hockley Road entrance as well as the Fourth Avenue Orangeville entrance to the park. Visitors were asked to consider making a donation in support of a new initiative at the Conservation Area.

There was plenty of information and artist’s rendering showing the plan for the new Natural Playground now being constructed.

The playground will feature plants, water, logs, a climbing wall, outdoor musical instruments, and a hide and seek area.

“Trail Donation Day is a chance for the community to come out and support the park,” said Terri LeRoux, senior manager, PARCS for Credit Valley Conservation and executive director, CVCF. “This year, funds raised will support our natural playground project scheduled for completion in November. The new structure will help connect kids with nature, inspire unstructured play and encourage outdoor exploring.”

Sharlene Hardwar of the Conservation Foundation, was at the Hockley Road entrance along with Amy Riseborough of the Rotary Club of Orangeville and volunteer Harvey Clark.

The Rotary Club has helped raised funds for the Park.

“Today is donation day – it’s hosted twice a year,” Ms. Hardwar explained. “The Friends of Island Lake host these donation days and today is dedicated to the latest project at Island Lake which is the Natural Playground. Elements of the Park are already up. It’s all natural elements that will be put in. It’s a one acre playground. The climbing wall has already been constructed. Today we’re trying to raise donations for the fundraising gap.”

The entire project will cost $220,000. Around $40,000 is still needed to complete the fundraising efforts.

“The Orangeville Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Orangeville have committed $100,000 and the Friends of Island Lake have committed $75,000,” Ms. Hardwar said. “This fundraising group has done an amazing job of rallying and committing funds. We’ve also received support from the Dufferin County Community Grant and the Jackman Foundation as well. We’re so thankful for the community support that we’re receiving and people just coming out and donating.”

When you access the Conservation Area at the main gate there is a fee charged for entering and parking, however pedestrians can enter the Park from the Hockley Road or Fourth Avenue locations free of charge.

The Friends of Island Lake have been instrumental in helping shape the park. Mr. Clark was involved in building the bridges in the Park as well as other projects.

Ms. Riseborough represented the Rotary Club which helps finance local projects.

The number of people visiting the Conservation Area has increased by large numbers since the final bridges were installed on the Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail. The bridges create a full trail loop around the Park.

Last year more than 220,000 people visited the Conservation Area.

