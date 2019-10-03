Minor Lacrosse honour players at award night

October 3, 2019

The Orangeville Northmen Minor Lacross Association will honour players and coaches during thier annual awards night on Tuesday, October 8.

The Northmen are a strong organization with a good history and teams spread across all divisions.

The annual awards night is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of both individual players and teams that have had an outstanding season.

In addition coaches and volunteers are recognized for all the hard work they put in during the seaon in helping young players achived thier goals on the lacrosse floor.

The awards night will take place at Orangeville District Secondary school on Tuesday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m.

