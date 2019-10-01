Commentary

‘100 Debates on the Environment’

October 1, 2019   ·   0 Comments

DUFFERIN-CALEDON riding is to be part of a nation-wide “100 Debates on the Environment” scheduled for Thursday, October 3.

To be hosted by Climate Change Action Dufferin-Caledon, the local debate will take place at Westminster United Church in Orangeville and will see all local candidates in the Oct. 21 federal election invited to participate.

Hopefully, all the Dufferin-Caledon candidates will do their best to explain what their party’s position is and why it has been developed.

At present, all we know is that recent opinion polls suggest that climate change is an even more important issue for Canadians than traditional ones such as the economy, unemployment, social services and budgetary deficits. 

A press releasefrom the sponsors predicts that the Dufferin-Caledon debate “will demonstrate to politicians that the environment needs to be front and centre this election and will reinforce polling that indicates the environment is a top issue for voters.” 

It will be particularly interesting to see what the candidates attending have to say about the Liberals’ carbon tax, so strenuously opposed by Conservative leader Andrew Scheer as a job killer and now featured so prominently on Ontario’s gasoline pumps.



         

