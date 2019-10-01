New Lowell claims NDBL championship

By Brian Lockhart

The New Lowell Knights have won the North Dufferin Baseball League senior championship after winning the final series against the Bolton Brewers in five games.

The Knights were leading the series 2 – 1 when the teams met for a double header in Bolton on Saturday, September 21.

The first game of the double-header had both teams scoring a run in the first inning. Bolton plated two more in the third and three in the fourth.

New Lowell scored one in the third and three in the fourth to come within one of the Brewers.

In the fifth, the Knights scored three more runs and held off the Brewers to take the win.

Stephen Warden hit three singles for the Brewers while teammate Brett Chatter also had three hits including a home run. Mike Wallace chipped in with two hits and Carter Burnside and Greg Keenan singled.

New Lowell had ten hits with Todd Patton leading the way with three singles, a double and single from Tanner Zeggil, two singles from Brandon Norrie and Chris Greer and a hit from Chris Rettie.

Andrew White pitched for Bolton going four innings. He gave up five runs on seven hits, walked one, hit one batter, and struck out three Knights.

He was relieved by Nathan Robinson who pitched two innings, gave up three runs on three hits.

Allan Brownridge was on the mound for New Lowell. He pitched a complete game, with six runs allowed on ten hits, walked two, hit one batter, and struck out one.

In game five Bolton took the first shot scoring two runs in the first inning. It wasn’t until the second frame New Lowell was on the board with two of their own.

The Knights cracked the game wide open in the third plating 11 runs and then added one more in the fourth.

Bolton’s Chater knocked out a homer in the third and two more players crossed the plate in the fourth before being silenced by the Knights.

The Knights banged out 14 hits including a home run and single from Sid Beelen, a double and single from Zeggil, Norrie, and Greer, and two singles from Patton and Sean Connor. Kurt Roy and Jake Nicholson helped with a single.

Chater was the best hitter for the Brewers with a home run, a double and single. Teammates Chris Fafalios and Nick Pettinaro hit a double. Wallace, Tyler Milton, and John Hutchinson singled in the losing cause.

Another tactful performance was displayed by Steve Baldry toeing the rubber for the Knights. Over his seven innings, five runs were scored on eight hits, he walked three and struck out five for the win.

Trent Barwick opened for Bolton for 2 1/3 innings, giving up 11 runs on nine hits, with one walk.

White entered to finish the third inning with two runs allowed on three hits.

Troy Barwick finished the game going four innings. He gave up one run on two hits, walked one, and hit one batter.

Following the game, the most valuable player in the playoffs award was presented to Todd Patton and Brandon Norrie of the Knights.

League secretary Scott Anderson presented the Strother Cup to coach Peter Kinghan, Patton, Connor, and Baldry.

