Tennis Club hosts annual tournament

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tennis Club hosted its annual Singles Championship Tournament on Saturday, September 14, at it’s Rotary Club courts.

The competition was fierce as players of all ages battled it out in pursuit of securing a ‘legendary status’ at the Club.

Jeff Stone used his booming serve and pinpoint cross-court forehand to win over Chris Johnson in the Men’s A final.

However, Chris seemed more concerned with the dwindling supply of steak fajitas near the end of the match. The Men’s B championship lasted well over two hours and was the third three-set match of the day for finalist Levi Dittman.

The champion was Club treasurer Mike Sobocan who stated that he will use his board member influence to make sure he ‘doesn’t have to play anymore teenagers’ in future championship tournaments.

The Women’s A championship was the highlight of the day.

Nell Gallagher and Rosie Brett fought it out like they were playing for World Cup. If you thought Bianca Andreescu played at a high level at the U.S. open, you should’ve seen Nell and Rosie to toe to toe in their epic final.

Not only did they hit with impressive power but they went deep in their respective tool bags to tactically change the game throughout the match.

Nell opened up the court by going side to side on Rosie, only for Rosie to move inside the baseline and volley as many shots of of the air to take time away from Nell.

It was a high entertaning and competitive match between two of the most beloved club members at the Orangeville Tennis Club.

Generous prizes were supplied by Orangeville Sportchek and players and families enjoyed steak fajitas with all the trimmings by local chef and part-time tennis instructor Michael Soden.

