Will Swim for Food campaign raises funds for food bank

September 20, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The 2019 ‘Will Swim for Food’ team made a presentation to the Orangeville Food Bank with a cheque for $11,310 and 1456 lbs of food.

The swimmers recently completed their campaign on

August 24th, 2019 and were proud to pass their donation to volunteers at the Orangeville Food Bank.

The summer long campaign included many fundraising initiatives in addition to the swim week that helped the team reach such an impressive contribution.

The team more than doubled their initial goal of $5000 and 500 lbs of food.

The team of 12 swam 420 km between the week of August 18 – 24.

Each swimmer completed 200 lengths a day, or 5 km each to help raise money, food and awareness for their local food bank.

The team also asked for distance contributions to help them achieve 500 km.

Support from swimmers across

Canada, including Olympians and the Head Coach of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club, helped them reach a total of 531 km.

To date, the ‘Will Swim for Food’ campaign which began in 2018 has raised $17,750.00.

This total includes the Will Swim for Food Orangeville team as well as the addition of the Will Swim for Food Muskoka team that raised money for the Manna Food Bank in Bracebridge this past summer.

What started out as a school project for Ryan Hann, has turned into a real-life project that has made a big difference in his community.

“We really increased our campaign this year,” explained Ryan Hann. “With the addition of 11 swimmers, we were able to do a lot more fundraising. It was a lot of fun working together doing bottle drives, selling chocolate bars, cutting grass, going to the Orangeville Farmers Market and an awesome car wash too. The swim week was pretty challenging, but having a group swimming together made each session much more fun.”

Readers Comments (0)