John Creelman calls on County to lobby against vaping products

September 20, 2019

By James Matthews

Vaping’s negative health effects are real, and it’s time Dufferin County considers its position regarding the habit County Council was told last Thursday.

During Council’s Sept. 12 public meeting, Councillor John Creelman, who is also the deputy mayor of Mono, gave notice of a motion he hopes will be added to the next county council meeting’s agenda.

He said Ontario was the first province to permit vaping products to be openly promoted to the public, despite the objections of health-care professionals.

Mr. Creelman wants the county to lobby the provincial and federal governments to regulate the sale and promotion of vaping products to safeguard the public’s health.

“Especially the health of young persons,” he said.

Concerns have been expressed by health-care providers about the use of vaping products.

South of the border, six people have reportedly died from a lung ailment that’s been linked to vaping. Further, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are looking at about 400 cases of the fatal lung condition identified in 36 states.

Health Canada has reported no deaths attributed to vaping, but the department is looking into the issue and is in contact with counterparts south of the border.

“Concern exists and is growing over tobacco-flavoured vaping products,” Mr. Creelman said. “One vaping pod may be the equivalent of one and maybe two packs of cigarettes. Contrary to the notion that vaping could assist those attempting to quit conventional smoking, it may in fact be contributing to an increase in tobacco use by a young person between the ages of 16 and 18.”

