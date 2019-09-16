Outlaws hand out the hardware at annual banquet

September 16, 2019

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws celebrated another successful season when they held their annual season end awards banquet.

The event took place at Monora Park on Sunday, September 8.

Five divisions of teams – Atom, Peewee, Bantam, Junior Varsity, and Varsity, competed this year.

The awards banquet was an opportunity to reflect on the successes of the season and award players who showed outstanding effort on the gridiron this year.

“Today is our annual barbecue banquet,” explained Outlaws acting president, Dave Simpson. “This is where we show our appreciation to the parents give the kids trophies – those that excelled and stood out from the crowd. The coaches make the selections for all the team awards. We also have a volunteer of the year award for a parent that really tries to step up and help the executive committee,”

The number of players has grown each year as more players take up the sport.

“I think it was a very successful season,” Simpson said. “We did well

this year. We increased our numbers again. We’ve been trying to build the numbers and trying to get more recognition for football in Orangeville. The JV team did really well. They started off slow and kept getting better and better. They made it to the playoffs. The Bantams made it to the playoffs this year as well. The coaching staff did a phenomenal job with them.”

Although the season is over the Outlaws are still running a fall camp for Peewee player to teach the game and the skills needed in sport.

“We do some skills with them and put them in play situations to get them ready for next year. We try to put an emphasis on the family values that football has. What I’ve noticed with football, is that it’s a very complicated sport, and the real cool thing about football is, we’ve got all shapes and sizes of kids. I’ve got skinny kids, tall kids, bigger kids, husky kids, there’s a place and a position for all them. You’ve got runners, guys that do the line – there’s a place for everybody in football.”

Sportsmanship is highly regarded on the gridiron and players make sure to respect other players and the sport.

The Outlaws will be back at it when they start their winter indoor training.

