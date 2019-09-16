Orangeville Tigers host First Shift program

By Brian Lockhart

While hockey is our nation’s favourite sport it is also one of the most expensive to take part in. On top of player fees and travel expenses, the cost of outfitting a player for the game can be quite pricey.

Not everyone is cut out for the sport so having the opportunity to try it out before investing a lot of money to get on the ice can take a lot of pressure off of families.

The Orangeville Girls Hockey Association, also known as the Orangeville Tigers is hosting a First Shift program this season in partnership with the program’s new sponsor – the NHL Players Association.

The First Shift program allows younger players to suit up for the sport at a very reasonable cost and provides sessions of on-ice training that gives the kids a taste of the sport.

Last year a good portion of the kids who tried the program continued to play the game and signed up with Tigers teams.

“The First Shift program is a program for individuals who have never played hockey,” explained Orangeville Girls Hockey Association president Michelle Whyte. “It is for those between the ages of six and ten, so they’ve never played hockey at all. They can register. It’s $199.00, and with that they get full equipment. They get six on-ice sessions included. We’re hosting it for girls only. This is our second year. We’re hoping to have up to 30 girls take part. We take them through learning to skate and how to play hockey. We teach them skills and also do a five minute scrimmage. They get to come out and try it. If they like it they can enroll in our program. Last year we offered a second, extended shift program for those that didn’t want to quit but weren’t comfortable with joining a hockey team yet. We offered our own extended program.”

The Tigers will host a welcome event on Saturday, October 19.

The on-ice sessions will take place on November 4, 11, 19, 25, and December 2, and 9.

For more information visit the Tigers website at www.orangevilletigers.com.

