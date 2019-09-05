Orangeville Outlaws start fall training

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws football club is back on the gridiron for some fall ball training.

The club meets on the field at Westside Secondary School on Tuesdays and Thursdays up until the Thanksgiving weekend.

Football can be a pretty complicated sport for many young athletes.

This training gives new players the opportunity to learn more about the game and practice the skills needed to play various positions on the field.

The players learn the different plays and how to execute them.

They learn the skills needed for a position and how to play as a team to achieve results on the field.

The Outlaws had a successful 2019 summer season with Peewee, Bantam, Junior Varsity, and Varsity teams having good performances this year.

The fall training session is open to boys and girls born in 2007, 2008, and 2009.

Head coach Jared Cassidy and his team lead players through the drills and teach them everything they need to know about the game.

The Outlaws have been around as a football club for 15 years and have a few championships behind them.

The Club continues to grow every year and has been attracting players from outside of the region who want to play for a quality football organization.

The Outlaws start indoor training during the winter months before moving to outdoor training in the spring to get ready for the summer football season.

