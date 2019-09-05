Commentary

A timely reminder

September 5, 2019   ·   0 Comments

WITH OUR SCHOOLS now back in operation, the Orangeville Police Service has reminded both drivers and pedestrians to pay extra attention in school zones as children head to and from school.

In a news release, the force said its officers “will be increasing enforcement throughout the community, with an emphasis on school zones, to educate motorists, students and parents of the importance of road safety, especially during the school day.”

In addition to enforcement at or near schools, officers will be actively looking for drivers who disobey the flashing lights of school buses. The charge of Failing to Stop for a School Bus carries a penalty of six demerit points and a fine of up to $2000 for a first-time offender. For a second offence, a fine of up to $4000 or six months in jail may be imposed.

Officers will also be vigilant for drivers who fail to stop for school crossing guards. 

The Highway Traffic Act states that all motorists must yield to pedestrians waiting to cross a roadway.

Motorists must always be prepared to stop when approaching a crosswalk or school crossing guard. Only when pedestrians and school crossing guards have crossed and are safely on the sidewalk, may drivers proceed.

Let’s make sure that this school year is one when no child will be struck by a vehicle.



         

