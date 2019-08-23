Orangeville B-ball player competes at international tournament

August 23, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

An Orangeville basketball player competed in the Jr. NBA Global Championships in Orlando, Florida at the Disney Wide World of Sports on August 6 – 11.

Thirteen year-old Ashton McQuaig represented Team Canada as a player whose club team, the Nike Bounce, won the Canada Qualifier. The Nikon Bounce competed in two qualifying tournaments in April and June to earn the right to represent the nation.

During competition there were eight international teams and eight US teams representing both boys and girls basketball.

Teams from the US., Mexico and even from overseas represented their countries in the event.

Team Canada participated in the international bracket playing seven games and finished with a 5 – 2 record.

The team made it to the International Bracket finals but lost to Team Africa.

The squad played in the Global Bronze Medal Game and lost to the United States South East team to end competition in the tournament with a fourth place finish.

Ashton was starter for all seven Team Canada games averaging eight points per game.

He averaged 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assist per game.

He led his team with 17 points in their game against Team Mexico and was also one of the top leaders in points, assists, and rebounds in the other six games.

Over all Team Canada had an outstanding performance in the tournament finishing with a 5-1 record at the end of competition.

Readers Comments (0)