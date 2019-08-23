Jr A Northmen going to Minto Cup championship final

August 23, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen will be going to the Minto Cup final series and will face the Victoria Shamrocks in the battle for the national lacrosse title.

The best-of-five championship series got underway on Wednesday (August 21) night in Langley B.C.

During the initial round-robin competition the Shamrocks lost their first two games.

They earned a spot in the semi-final game against the Okotoks Raiders who had already beat them once.

They won that game scoring goals ten seconds apart in overtime to win the game.

The Northmen went undefeated in the round robin play to finish as the top seed and get a by into the championship series.

In an earlier game the Northmen met the Shamrocks and delivered a crushing 12-1 win in the opening game of the tournament.

The O-ville team was last at the Minto Cup in 2016 when they went to the final but lost to the Coquitlam Adanacs.

Their last national championship was in 2012 when the defeated Coquitlam for the title

The Northmen earned their spot in the final series with an 11 – 4 win over the Okotoks Raiders on the final day of round-robin play.

The Northmen have had a strong second period all season long and they used that advantage.

In the three opening games of the competition the Northmen used the second period to pull ahead and claim a victory.

O-ville played three games in as many days during the competition before getting a couple of days off.

