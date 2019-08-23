Town, CLD deserve praise for pact

August 23, 2019 · 0 Comments

SOME GOOD NEWS this week was the announcement of a deal between the Town of Orangeville and Community Living Dufferin that will see CLD take over the operation of concessions at the town’s two recreation centres.

The news comes on the heels of a similar agreement being reached under which CLD will staff concessions at the Dufferin County courthouse and County offices on Zina Street.

This new initiative will plug the sizeable gap created by the provincial government last year when, due to a change in regulations, CLD was forced to close its QPAC packaging plant after 47 years of operation. That particular facility provided employment to more than 30 individuals.

In an interview with the Citizen earlier this summer, Karen Murphy-Fritz, a spokesperson for CLD, noted that the new ventures have the potential of creating more than 100 jobs in Orangeville.

It has been confirmed that the concession stand at the Alder Recreation Centre will be reopened next Friday (Aug. 30), just in time for an OHL exhibition game between the Mississauga Steelheads and Guelph Storm.

The snack bar at and Tony Rose Memorial arena will reopen the week of Sept. 2.

Readers Comments (0)