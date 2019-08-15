Sports

Rockies trailing in NDBL final series

August 15, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Rockies are trailining 2 – 0 in their North Dufferin Baseball League championship series against the Ivy Blues.

The Rockies made it to the final after knocking out the Orillia Royals in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Rockies won game one of that series 7 – 4 then followed up with a 7 -6 win in game two. It was a best of three series. 

Orangeville finished second in the regular season standings with a 9 -6 – 1 record. 

Ivy finished in the top spot taking only two losses for the season.

Game one of the final series got underway on Wednesday, August 7, with a game in Tottenham. The teams had to relocate after being unable to get time on a local diamond.

Ivy left the diamond with a tight 4 -3 win  in that game. 

In game two, the Rockies took a 10 -2 loss on Monday (Aug. 12) night at the Geddes diamond in Angus.

Game three of the series was slated for Thursday, August 15, in Ivy. 

Results were not available at press time.

Game four, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday, August 18, at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville. 

Game five, if necessary, will take place in Ivy on Tuesday, August 20.



         

