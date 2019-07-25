Sports

Orangeville gridiron players make cut for Team Ontario

July 25, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Two members of the Orangeville Outlaws Junior Varsity team were selected to be on Team Ontario and compete in an inter-provincial tournament.

Wide receiver Roy Van Der Veen, and defensive end, Lucas Snowdon, tried out for the provincial team and went through several try-outs before making the final cut.

They travelled to Kingston to compete in the U16 Eastern Challenge against teams from Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.

The tournament was held on July 9 – 12, at Richardson Stadium at at 

Queens University.

Snowdon usually plays wide receiver on the Outlaws and had some experience as an defensive end.

“It was a regional try-out,” Snowdon explained. “I went to Toronto. If you got a call back you went to Guelph for a final try-out. The final 65 players went there, then the final 45 made the actual team.”

The try-outs for the provincial team started back in April when the Outlaws were still undergoing pre – season indoor training.

It was a tough competition for the two players to make the final cut for the provincial team.

“You look at what other people are doing but it’s no different than playing here,” Snowdon said. “If you know you’re the best, you can play with the best.”

Team Ontario managed to make it to the final game where they were up against the defending champions from Quebec.

The final resulted in a 28 – 7 win for the Quebec team.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Council investigating potential sale of local railway line

By Mike Baker Orangeville Council has taken the first steps towards potentially selling, or decommissioning, the municipal-owned 55-kilometre Orangeville-Brampton Railway (OBRY) line that runs from ...

Hills of Headwaters Collaborative applying to become Ontario Health Team

By Julia Lloyd On July 18 the Ministry of Health sent notification to the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative (HOHC) that they are one of 31 ...

Communities in Bloom judges run the rule over Orangeville

By Makayla Pereira Judges Alex Pearl, from Centerville, Ohio and John Lohuis, from Tillsonburg, Ontario each spent three days touring around Orangeville this week, visiting ...

Local radio station hoping to restore sense of pride in national anthem

By Paula Brown If you’re a radio lover living in Orangeville, you might have recognized the familiar instrumental tune of Canada’s patriotic soundtrack playing out ...