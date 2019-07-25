Orangeville gridiron players make cut for Team Ontario

By Brian Lockhart

Two members of the Orangeville Outlaws Junior Varsity team were selected to be on Team Ontario and compete in an inter-provincial tournament.

Wide receiver Roy Van Der Veen, and defensive end, Lucas Snowdon, tried out for the provincial team and went through several try-outs before making the final cut.

They travelled to Kingston to compete in the U16 Eastern Challenge against teams from Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.

The tournament was held on July 9 – 12, at Richardson Stadium at at

Queens University.

Snowdon usually plays wide receiver on the Outlaws and had some experience as an defensive end.

“It was a regional try-out,” Snowdon explained. “I went to Toronto. If you got a call back you went to Guelph for a final try-out. The final 65 players went there, then the final 45 made the actual team.”

The try-outs for the provincial team started back in April when the Outlaws were still undergoing pre – season indoor training.

It was a tough competition for the two players to make the final cut for the provincial team.

“You look at what other people are doing but it’s no different than playing here,” Snowdon said. “If you know you’re the best, you can play with the best.”

Team Ontario managed to make it to the final game where they were up against the defending champions from Quebec.

The final resulted in a 28 – 7 win for the Quebec team.

