North Dufferin League hosts annual All-Star game

By Brian Lockhart

Players from the senior and junior divisions took part in two games during the North Dufferin Baseball League’s annual All-Star game held in Orangeville on Saturday, July 6.

The West division defeated the East division 10-3 in the Senior All-Star game.

The win marks the fourth straight victory for the West side in the annual mid-season contest.

The East quickly got on the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the first inning but was limited for the rest of the game scoring one in the sixth and one in the ninth frame.

In the third inning the west scored three runs, added another in the fourth frame, three in the sixth, two in the eighth and one in the ninth inning.

Recording singles for the West were Brett Elliott, Zach Scragg, Chris Rettie, Kris Allary, Steve Bowman, Jake Luck, Mack Morrish, and Adam Hendy. Tristan Cabral hit a single and double while Daniel Morningstar and Marc Dupuis hit a double each.

Tanner Zeggil hit a home run in the sixth inning.

The East players were limited to a single by Chris Fafalios, Josh Hickey and Cody Ploughman, two from Nathan Drury, a double from Blake Faulds and a home run by Jake Quinlan in the sixth inning.

Junior Divison

The junior division all-star game got underway shortly after 4 p.m. with the Royals – players from Ivy and Mansfield – taking on the Bandits – players from Orangeville and Orillia.

At the end of seven innings, the Bandits captured the game with a 9-8 win.

The Royals scored the first run in the top of the first inning. In the third the Bandits answered with a run of their own and added another in the fourth inning to take the lead.

A big six-run fifth inning for the Royals put them in command. They added one more in sixth inning.

The Bandits added three runs in the fifth and followed it with two more in the sixth. In the seventh they added another two to win the game.

The Bandits out hit the Royals 12-7. Michael Zambito, Jack Clubine, Mitchell Skilton, Gavin Lapp, and Joshua Richard each had a hit for the Bandits. Ian Legault and Pierson French singled and doubled during the game with Nick Reid hitting a single and two triples.

For the Royals, Aaron Arbon and Jack Boos recorded singles. Mitch Tucker, Jack Armstrong, and Ryan Young hit doubles with Zaacary Helmer hitting a single and a home run.

Reid for the Bandits and Helmer for the Royals were named most valuable players for the game. Reid went three for five, including two triples, scored two runs and batted one run in. Helmer went two for four including a homerun and two runs batted in.

