Ribfest dealing with last of Barry

SHORT EDITORIAL

AS YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED, this week’s weather has been almost impossible to predict, and that’s even the case for Ribfest, which opens Friday evening in the space behind the Alder Street Recreation Centre and continues all day Saturday and Sunday.

Last week, the projections of meteorologists showed this week as hot but dry. But the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry has intervened to mess up most of the week.

By Wednesday, we were enjoying fairly nice weather, with the temperatures close to the normal high of 25º Celsius. But down in Toronto there were deluges of rain from thunderstorms associated with Barry.

Now, as this is written, the outlook is for some really hot weather Friday through Sunday, with a fairly significant possibility of thunderstorms but also some sunshine all three days.

In the circumstances, it might be a good idea to take along an umbrella when you head to the 10th annual Ribfest, the major annual fundraiser for Orangeville Rotarians.

With six of the continent’s top ribbers offering some fabulous tastes and an event that’s jam-packed with music and also includes a classic car show, Ribfest is bound to be enjoysble, however dark the occasional clouds might be.

See you there!

