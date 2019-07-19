Outlaws Bantams win final regular season game

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Bantam have finished the regular season schedule with three wins in a row including a 31 – 6 win over the TNT Express on Sunday, July 14.

The final game started out strong for the Outlaws when they scored in the first quarter on a touchdown from Jorden Vanamelsvoort.

That was followed up by a second O-ville TD from Amari Jones to make it a 13 – 0 game.

The Outlaws made huge gains in the second quarter including a long completed pass from QB Aidan Smith to receiver Jackson Gowing to bring the O-ville team to the ten yard line.

The Outlaws finished the half with a field goal attempt but it was unsuccessful.

The Orangeville defence held a solid line early in the third quarter with Jack Price, Connor Hermachuk, Jacob Hilliard, and Jorden Vanamelsvoort making good stops on the field.

Pinned down in the fourth quarter, the Outlaws were forced to punt the kick was returned for the only TNT touchdown of the game.

Orangeville took a 19 – 6 lead in the fourth quarter when Amari Jones caught a pass and ran for 35 yards to score.

The Outlaws managed two more TDs for the game when quarterback Aidan Smith called his own number and ran for 35 yards. That was followed up with another touchdown when Jackson Gowing snagged a TNT pass for an interception and returned to cross the goal late in the game.

"I thought we got off to a good start an that's what kept us going," said Outlaws quarterback Aidan Smith after the game. "While they were struggling on offence we had already put up 13. We were the better conditioned team in the second half. I think it has a lot to do with practice.

You can’t just have athletic kids who don’t condition to be good. It’s got a lot to do with practice – coming here for practice every Tuesday and every Thursday helped us get that win.”

Teammate, running back Jack Price agreed that the early score helped motivate the team.

“We got the score early and were bettered conditioned. They were falling apart and trying to work as individuals instead of as a team,” Jack said.

The playoff schedule has not yet been determined but it looks like the Outlaws will be up against the North Bay Bulldogs in the first round.

