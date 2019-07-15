Outlaws Bantams record wins on the road and at home

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws Bantam team won their second game of the season when they travelled to Beeton to take on the TNT Express for a mid-week Thursday night game on July 4.

The game had been rescheduled from earlier in the season.

It was a well played effort from both teams in this evenly matched game.

Putting out a solid effort from the opening kick-off, the Outlaws scored early in the first quarter when Amari Jones crossed the goal.

The Outlaws scored again to make it a 15 – 0 game when Jorden Vanamelsvoort crossed the goal line and Jones caught a pass in the end zone for the two-point convert.

On the line there was some good blocking from Jackson Gowing, Jacob Hilliard, Connor Heramchuk, and Jack Price.

The Express made it on the scoreboard late in the half on a wide run that netted them the six points.

Late in the half the Outlaws recovered a fumble deep in their own end.

They started at the five but time ran out in on the half before they could dig their way out.

The action was pinned at mid-field in the third quarter with both teams putting in a good effort on the field.

Aiden Smith got the team moving when he had a huge 35 yard run to the 45 yard line to place the O-ville team in good field position.

Jacob Hilliard followed up with another big effort to take the ball to the 12 yard line.

With good place on the gridiron the Outlaws set up for a field goal attempt.

Kicker Lochlan Pryce put the ball between the uprights with a successful three-point attempt to give the Outlaws some insurance late in the game.

The Express managed to score with two and a-half minutes left in the game to close the gap.

The Orangeville defence shut them down for the 18 -15 win.

The Outlaws played their second game of the week on their home field at Westside Secondary School on Sunday, July 7, when they hosted the Clarington Knights.

This game ended with an outstanding 48 – 0 win for the Outlaws to bring their regular season record to 3 – 4 which will secure the squad a spot in the playoffs.

The Outlaws Bantams will play their final game of the regular season on Sunday, July 14, when they host the TNT Express.

The kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

