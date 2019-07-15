Junior B Northmen tied in playoff series with Nepean

July 15, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are tied in their second round playoff series with the Nepean Knights.

The Northmen advanced to the second round after eliminating the Halton Hills Bulldogs in a three game sweep in the first round.

Game one of the O-ville / Nepean series got underway at the Alder Street arena on Saturday July 6.

Nepean scored the opening goal just 1:49 into the game, but that was matched when Liam Smith scored for the Northmen followed by a pair of goals from Mitchell Bernier to give the Orangevlle team a 3-1 lead midway in the period.

Nepean scored again to make it a 3 – 2 game.

The Knights moved ahead in the second period on three quick goals to take a 5 – 3 lead.

Orangeville’s Evan Brake and Liam Smith got late period goals to make it a tight 6 – 5 game going into the final period.

The Northmen pulled of the win when Garet McMahon, George Pitt, and Tyler Van Wart scored to give the squad a two goal lead.

Nepean managed a final goal with 16 minutes left on the clock when they put an extra attacker on the floor, but the Northmen held on for the 8 – 7 win to lead the series after one game.

Game two of the series got underway Sunday, July 7, at the Alder Street arena.

The Knights were ahead 4 – 2 at the end of the first period.

Keaton Brown got the opening Orangeville goal with Ty Thompson hitting the back of the Nepean net with just over a minute left in the first period.

The second frame saw the Knights pull away, outscoring the Northmen 6 – 3 for the period to lead 10 – 5 with one period left to go.

The Northmen matched the Knights on goals for the third period but had to settle for a 13 – 9 loss.

The best-of-five series is now tied at two.

The series will now move to Nepean for games three and four.

Game three of the series will get underway on Friday, July 12, at 8:00 p.m., a Merivale Centennial Arena.

Game four will take place the following night, Saturday, July 13.

If necessary, game five is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, in Nepean with a 2:00 p.m. start.

