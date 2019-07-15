Orangeville Lions Club, myFM hosts first 3-on-3 community road hockey tournie

By Brian Lockhart

Over 50 players registered for the Orangeville Lions Club’s first ever three-on-three road hockey tournament, held at the Lions Sports Park on Diane Drive in Orangeville.

The action took place on the sports pad with several games taking place at the same time and players battling it out on a half-size surface.

The park has been open for a few years with the final touches in place last year when it was official opened.

“This was an idea I had last summer,” explained organizer and local radio personality at MyFM 101.5, Tommy West. “I approached the Lions Club. The Lions Club have actually wanted to do this since they built the pad. We organized it together. This is the first one. The Lions funded and built this pad. The Park was officially opened last summer.”

The event was open to anyone who wanted to put a team together and come out and compete and have some fun.

There were two divisions. A youth division was open to kids aged 10 to 13, while the adult division was open to those 19-plus.

An all-girls team from the Orangeville Tigers hockey club were entered and put in a good effort.

Teams had seven or eight players on each team so they could rotate during the game.

“We started at 11 o’clock and we’ll be wrapping up around 4 o’clock with a championship game in each division,” Mr. West said. “We’ll have a championship game in each division. We’ll also have one big youth game for all the kids who came out.”

Orangeville Lions member Paul Snell was one of around 13 Lions Club members who volunteered to come out and make sure the event was a success.

“Today’s event will support the Lions Guide Dog program,” Mr. Snell explained. “The money we raise goes into this park and the other programs we support. We’ve around 13 guys from the Club who came out and volunteered for different duties.”

Each team entered paid a registration fee and team members were encouraged to go out into the community and find some sponsors to help with the fund raising efforts.

It may have been a hot day under the sun, but that didn’t slow the action as players stayed well hydrated as they played one of the country’s favourite summertime sports.

