Northmen Intermediate win Cambridge tournament

July 15, 2019

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Intermediate Northmen battled through a gruelling six games to win the Cambridge Intermediate Tournament on the July 1, long weekend. The weekend started out with a 5-3 win over Fort Erie.

Scoring for the Northmen were Tristan Williams, Zach Verpaalen, Quinten Schneider, Andrew Gourlie and Caden Wasson.

Chase Echlin and Tyler Hooper picked up assists and Jacob Dasilviera was solid in goal, picking up the win.

Game two was an early morning start against rival Cambridge. The Cambridge team scored twice in the opening minute and added another three and a-half minutes later to take a 3-0 lead.

The Northmen battled back on a few occasions but ended up on the wrong end of a 6-3 score.

The Northmen put away North Perth 4-1 in their final round robin game and clinched first place in their division.

Goal scorers were Ethan Fenech, Camden McGuire, Schneider and Skillen while Aiden MacLeod, Hooper(2), McGuire and Echlin added assists.

Dasilviera shut down many breakaways to pick up the win in net.

Sunday morning started off the quarter-finals and a match up with Owen Sound. Orangeville jumped out quickly to take control with three first period goals, kept the pressure on throughout the game and came away with a 5-0 win.

The win moved Orangeville onto the semis against Guelph.

After a scoreless first period, Guelph struck quickly to take a 2-0 lead in the opening 1:31 of the second.

The middle period would end with Guelph holding onto a slim 3-2 lead.

The Northmen would tie the game early in the third and took the lead with 48 seconds left in the game.

Orangeville won 4-3 to secure a trip to the finals and a chance for redemption against host Cambridge.

Orangeville took control of the middle period and took a 3-1 lead with goals from Montgomery, Gourlie and Echlin.

Cambridge pulled within one with a shorthanded goal with 11:33 left in the game, but the Northmen’s rock solid defence and strong goaltending from Hartley closed the door and resulted in a 4-3 victory and the tournament championship.

