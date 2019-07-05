Junior A Northmen in third place after Friday night win

By Brian Lockhart

The Rayburn Construction Junior A Northmen maintain their third place standing in the OJALL after a win over the weekend.

The Northmen hammered the Mimico Mountaineers 14 – 8 in their home game at Tony Rose arena on Friday, June 28.

After taking a 3 – 1 lead at the end of the first period, the O-ville squad scored five times in just over six minutes in the second frame before the Mountaineers could respond with a goal.

Northmen first period goals came from Curtis Bukta, Tanner Buck, and Jonathan Donville.

The teams traded goals for the rest of the second period and when the buzzer sounded the Northmen were leading 11 – 4 with one period left to go.

Second period Northmen goals came from Kyle Waters, Dylan Watson for a pair, Mike McCannell for two, Jordan Caskenette, Tanner Buck, and Cam Mcdonald.

The Mountaineers played a strong third period outscoring the O-ville

team 4-3 but the Northmen held on

for the final 14 – 8 win.

It was a rough game with the Northmen taking 14 minutes in minor penalties, a five minute major, and one misconduct in the third period.

The Northmen were scheduled to go on the road to play the Six Nations

Arrows on Sunday, June 30.

However, a walk-out by referees forced the postponement of that game.

The walkout is apparently the result of a recent ‘abuse of officials’ incident that has not been defined by

the League.

The walkout also cancelled games between Barrie Lakeshores / Brampton Excelsiors and Peterborough Lakers / Oakville Buzz.

The Orangeville Northmen were not involved in any incident that led to the referee walkout.

After the weekend the Burlington Chiefs are leading the League with a 14 – 3 record and 28 points.

They are followed by the St. Catharines Athletics with 14 – 5 record.

The third place Northmen have a 12 – 3 – 1 record and 25 points with three games left on the regular season schedule.

The Northmen will be back at Tony Rose arena on Sunday, July 7, to host the Burlington Chiefs.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

