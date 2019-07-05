Outlaws JV team win road game over Express

By Brian Lockhart

In one of their best played games of the season the Orangeville Outlaws Junior Varsity squad looked like a well maintained machine when they travelled to Beeton to take on the TNT Express on Sunday, June 30.

The Outlaws have been playing well this season – three of their losses were by a single goal – they just haven’t been coming out on top in scoring.

Sunday’s game against the Express started with a hard drive by the Outlaws to the 20 yard line.

Outlaws’, Aiden Murray opened the scoring with a first quarter touchdown.

Back on defence, the Outlaws put up a solid effort starting with a crash through the lines by Tyler Simpson to drop the TNT ball carrier for a loss of yards.

Midway in the first quarter the Outlaws battled their way to the TNT 25 yard line when Joe Santarossa went through the middle to give the O-ville team a good field position and put them in scoring distance.

Going to the throwing game, receiver Dylan Mercer took a pass in the end zone from QB Nick Orr for the second TD of the game.

Joey Santarossa got the third TD of the game in the second quarter to place the Outlaws ahead 18 – 0.

The second half saw the Outlaws return to keep up the pressure for the rest of the game while playing a solid defence to shut-down the TNT attack.

The final was a 38 – 6 win for the Outlaws.

The Outlaws junior varsity team will back on their home field at Westside Secondary School on Sunday, June 7, when they will host the Clarington Knights.

The kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

