Junior B Northmen advance to next round of playoffs

July 5, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Northmen Junior B team have advanced to the second round of the OJBLL playoffs after knocking out the Halton Hills Bulldogs in three games straight in the opening round.

The Northmen finished in second place in the South East division right behind the first place Bulldogs.

Both teams had an identical 13-7 record at the end of the regular season.

Game one of the series got underway on Thursday, June 20, at the George Alcott Arena in Georgetown.

The teams played to a tie in both the first and second periods.

O-ville got the edge in the third, outscoring Halton Hills 3-2 to take the game with a 9-8 win.

The Northmen were leading the series 2-0 after game two on their home floor at the Alder Street arena on Monday, June 24.

After leading 4-2 in the first frame, the Northmen stayed ahead to lead 6-5 at the end of the second.

The third period saw a huge effort by the O-ville team when they scored four times to Halton’s one, to win the game 10-6.

It was do or die for the Bulldogs when the series was back in Georgetown for the third game of the series.

A loss in the best-of-five series would mean Halton was done for the season.

For the second time in a row, the Northmen played to a lead in the first period, outscoring the Bulldogs 3-2.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap

in the second with a pair of goals that brought them to one goal away from tying the game.

Again is was the third period that saw the Northmen pour it on scoring three goals to end the game with a 7-5 win and take the series in three games.

The Bulldogs can now turn to their attention to their golf game for the summer after having an excellent and well played 2019 lacrosse season.

